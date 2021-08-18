Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,396 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission's Victim Services is Featured on All Things Judicial Podcast

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features part two of a three-part series on the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. Part two is hosted by Associate Director Beth Tanner and focuses on the Commission's victim services. This episode's guests are Robin Colbert, Katie Monroe, and Emma Paul. Part three of this series will be released in September and will focus on the work and roles of the Commission staff.

"We have really worked hard on making sure we are focusing on the victim's experiences and making sure they have a space to be heard and are informed about the process when they should be," Beth Tanner said on the podcast.

EPISODE HOST AND GUESTS

Beth Tanner, Associate Director, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission

Robin Colbert, Associate Director, North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault; and Commissioner, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission

Katie Monroe, Executive Director, Healing Justice

Emma Paul, Victim Services Coordinator, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission

You just read:

North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission's Victim Services is Featured on All Things Judicial Podcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.