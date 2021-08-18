North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission's Victim Services is Featured on All Things Judicial Podcast

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features part two of a three-part series on the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. Part two is hosted by Associate Director Beth Tanner and focuses on the Commission's victim services. This episode's guests are Robin Colbert, Katie Monroe, and Emma Paul. Part three of this series will be released in September and will focus on the work and roles of the Commission staff.

"We have really worked hard on making sure we are focusing on the victim's experiences and making sure they have a space to be heard and are informed about the process when they should be," Beth Tanner said on the podcast.

EPISODE HOST AND GUESTS

Beth Tanner, Associate Director, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission

Robin Colbert, Associate Director, North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault; and Commissioner, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission

Katie Monroe, Executive Director, Healing Justice

Emma Paul, Victim Services Coordinator, North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission