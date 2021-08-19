CV Labs partnership launches British crypto firm Evai onto Bittrex Global exchange

The EVAI token is now live on Bittrex Global

The CV Labs and DMCC ecosystem in Dubai is world leading and offers crypto businesses like Evai the opportunity to work within a framework that is needed in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.” — Matthew Dixon, Evai, CEO and Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global partnership between CV Labs and British AI crypto company Evai has led to a debut centralised exchange listing for the EVAI token on Bittrex Global from 19 August. This latest development follows the CV Labs partnership announcement in May this year, which welcomed Evai into the worldwide CV Labs ecosystem as the cutting-edge FinTech firm became their first global platinum partner.

Founded in the UK, Evai uses world-leading AI and machine learning to award unbiased ratings to cryptoassets on their free-to-use platform evai.io. The ratings platform helps both new and experienced investors assess the true value of various crypto with the ambition to democratise the industry.

Earlier this year, the EVAI token launched on two of the world’s largest decentralised exchanges – Uniswap and PancakeSwap – and has performed impressively well during a turbulent time for the market, reaching an all-time high of $0.64. As with all cryptoassets, several variables help investors see value and encourage investment such as solid fundamentals. Evai achieved a world-first through the development and launch of the evai.io cryptoasset ratings platform, built on the research of Professor Andros Gregoriou, advisor to the Bank of England. By rating the assets in real-time without human intervention, Evai has created a platform that is fast becoming indispensable to the market.

Ralf Glabischnig, founder of CV Labs, said: “We are thrilled that our global ecosystem is growing at hyper speed. Since we now have hubs in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the UAE and South Africa, as well as partner hubs in several other regions worldwide, we are able to connect key players around the globe via the CV Labs network. This partnership is an excellent example, as it brings together two of our key global ecosystem partners: Bittrex Global, likely the most important crypto exchange operating out of Crypto Valley (Liechtenstein) and Evai, the premier decentralised ratings platform headquartered in our DMCC Crypto Centre in Dubai.”

The Evai ecosystem partnership with CV Labs was key in facilitating the introduction to Bittrex Global which will see the EVAI token make its debut centralised exchange listing on the 19 August 2021. Bittrex Global currently ranks amongst the top ten global centralised exchanges and will provide a valuable launchpad for the EVAI token.

Stephen Stonberg, CEO, Bittrex Global, said: “We are thrilled that Evai has chosen us to be their exchange partner and see incredible value in the formulation of the Evai token and its deployment methods. Evai’s ratings platform represents a monumental step forward for the industry at large, as its ability to eliminate bias not only helps to provide clarity but creates a more secure environment for investors - a shared value of Bittrex Global".

Founded and developed in the UK, Evai has set up its global HQ in Dubai’s CV Lab ecosystem offices within the brand new DMCC Crypto Centre, located on the 48th floor of the iconic Almas Tower. The DMCC Crypto Centre opened its doors in May this year and is set to be a hub for the development and application of crypto and blockchain technologies.

Over the coming weeks, Evai will launch EvaiFund, a market-leading investment portfolio that will be governed by AI. Evai’s unique unbiased ratings, coupled with their AI and machine learning algorithmic trading experience, can be used to autonomously optimise the fund’s holdings while dynamically rebalancing asset allocations in real-time. Evai COO, Simon Reid, explains: “For example, the fund may hold assets rated A1, A2, A3, B1 and potentially B2. When an asset is downgraded to B3 or below, AI based algo trading would close the position and remove the asset from the fund. Likewise, it will open new positions for upgraded assets which fit the criteria or parameters set, further diversifying the fund.”

Investors can access the Evai platform for free by signing up at www.evai.io .The EVAI token is available now on Pancake Swap and Uniswap and will be listing on Bittrex Global from 19 August 2021. Follow the Evai evolution and get the latest crypto news updates and debate by joining the official Telegram group: https://t.me/EVAIofficial