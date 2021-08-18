For the 2nd Time in a Row, Lovell Government Services is Named as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies
Lovell Government Services Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 39 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 8,145% Percent.
Lovell continues to grow quickly because we remain laser focused on ensuring Veterans and Active-Duty military members have access to quality and cutting-edge medical products and pharmaceuticals.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Lovell Government Services is No. 39 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This is the second time Lovell has made the top 50 out of 5000 honorees. CEO and Founder, Chris Lovell writes:
— Chris Lovell
“I’m grateful to have made the list again with so many other innovative companies. Lovell continues to grow quickly because we remain laser focused on ensuring Veterans and Active-Duty military members have easy access to quality and cutting-edge medical products and pharmaceuticals.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Lovell was able to shift strategies as needed to meet the needs of 2020 and 2021's ever-changing medical and pharmaceutical market and achieve a three year growth rate of 8,145%.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital System, the U.S. Military Medical Networks, other Federal Healthcare Systems, and the communities they support. Lovell is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and ECAT, FSS, DAPA, and GSA contract holder. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in life-saving technologies to the Federal Government as their Federal Vendor. Lovell Government Services helps companies companies win government contracts and government sales. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com.
