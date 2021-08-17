Submit Release
2021-08-17 14:13:26.263 St. Louis Area Residents Split $77,777 Scratchers Prize

Vonero Brummer of Florissant and Louise Brummer of St. Louis recently split a top prize of $77,777 on a Missouri Lottery “Silver 7s” Scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at MK Market, 4401 Athlone Ave., in St. Louis.

Silver 7s” is a $5 ticket that launched on June 28 with over $9.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $77,777 and two prizes of $10,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

