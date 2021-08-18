Renowned Schwalb Builders Announces Upcoming Kitchen Remodeling Trends of 2022

The company believes the new trends will surprise and delight many homeowners.

Popular home remodeling company, Schwalb Builders, is pleased to announce the hottest kitchen remodeling trends for 2022. Schwalb Builders is a home renovation company located in Denver, Colorado. Recently, Schwalb Builders has released its guide to the most anticipated kitchen design trends of 2022. The guide provides valuable details about kitchen remodeling trends that will both surprise and delight many homeowners – with the main trend being minimalism. "Minimalism is a new trend that focuses on the details of your kitchen," says owner of Schwalb Builders, Sean Schwalb. "To be more minimalistic with your kitchen remodeling, the trend is to add more cabinets which will enable homeowners to minimize or remove appliances from countertops and place them on wall shelves or in cupboards. Not only will this trend be impactful for 2022, but for decades to come." In the rest of the guide, readers will learn about additional kitchen remodeling trends of 2022, in addition to valuable information such as: • Average kitchen remodeling cost in 2022 • Environmentally friendly materials • High tech and smart kitchen designs • Cabinet knobs • Natural kitchen materials • Glass backsplash • Metal and matte textures • Handle-less cabinets • Aligned kitchen islands • Trending kitchen colors • Tile design • And more!