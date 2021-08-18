Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Livingston and Wyoming Counties August 18, 2021 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Onondaga County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, August 18, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON AND WYOMING COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Livingston and Wyoming counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Friday, August 20, in Mount Morris, and Thursday, August 26, in Attica.

When: Friday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where: Genesee Valley BOCES, 27 Lackawana Avenue, Mount Morris For more information, contact Barbara Sturm at (585) 991-5432 or [email protected]. Additional Information: Appointments are recommended.

When: Thursday, August 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Attica Police Department, 43 Exchange Street, Attica For more information, contact Officer Stephanie Ingles at (585) 591-0881 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.