Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market worth USD 88.51 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.82% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Research Report, Treatment Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 88.51 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 63.46 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an economic shock across the world and has possessed a negative impact on the water and wastewater treatment equipment market. The growth of the market lies in the hands of the end user industries. The uninterrupted function of the industries is crucial for the effective functioning of the wastewater treatment industries. The pandemic has pulled down the investment rates of the water industry. With several industries stopping or postponing their regular production works, the production department, and the investment rates is facing a downfall which has created a massive negative impact on the water treatment industries.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3960





Key Players



Eminent players profiled in the global water and wastewater treatment equipment industry report include –

Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.)

GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.)

WPL Limited (U.K.)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Fluence Corporation Limited (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Napier Reid Ltd. (Canada)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Corix Water System (Canada)

Kemira Oyj (Finland).

The worldwide water & wastewater treatment equipment market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches, and more.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/water-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-3960





Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Drivers/ Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Trends



Growing Concerns about Health Risks to Boost Market Growth



The growing concerns about health risks coupled with the environmental impact of the biological contaminants, disinfection byproducts, and chemicals in the supply of wastewater and water, the governments of different countries have introduced various emission regulations that may boost the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market value over the forecast period.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Opportunities



Growing Adoption in Municipal and Industrial Applications to offer Robust Opportunities



The increased need for water and wastewater treatment equipment in the municipal and industrial applications will offer robust opportunities for this market during the forecast period.

Restraints



High Installation Cost to act as Market Restraint



The high installation cost, high equipment cost, and operations cost may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges



Aging Infrastructure to act as Market Challenge



The aging infrastructure will act as a market challenge over the forecast period. The challenge of aging infrastructure is faced by most developed countries. Such countries had built water treatment infrastructure years ago and still use the old systems. Huge investments are required to reinstall and upgrade these old infrastructures.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3960





Market Segmentation



The water & wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented based on type and application.

By treatment type, the membrane separation segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Membrane separation is a physical treatment technology where feed water is forced at high pressure through a semi-permeable membrane for separating specific materials from the solution. Membrane separation offers several advantages like minimum operation area and high filtration efficiency over the existing techniques.

By application, the municipal application segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Growing urban population, favorable government policies focused to promote infrastructure development, and the product demand in the municipal sector particularly in developing markets in Brazil, India, and China.

Regional Analysis



APAC to Precede Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market



The APAC region will precede the market over the forecast period. China & India being the highest consumers of water owing to rapid industrialization and population growth, the disposal of wastewater from the industries, rapid adoption of water and wastewater treatment equipment, strict rules and regulations being imposed by the government in South Korea and Japan, and Japan being a key contributor in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market for a large population size and potable water scarcity are adding to the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market growth in the region. Besides, Japan shifting its business focus to international business, increasing investments in the wastewater management sector, rapidly expanding manufacturing sector, growing residential sector, the presence of several key manufacturers, increasing demand for treated water from numerous end use industries like industrial and municipal applications of the countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India, and the easy availability of raw materials are also adding to the water & wastewater treatment equipment market share.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Information by Treatment Type (Membrane Separation, Disinfection, Sludge treatment and Others), By Application (Municipal and Industrial) And Region - Forecast to 2028



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3960



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com