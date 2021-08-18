World's First Fight Night In The Metaverse, Coming To Decentraland
EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s First Fight Night In The Metaverse!
Saturday, August 21st, Decentraland, the fastest growing metaverse, will play host to the first ever live MMA event in the virtual world. The Aquarium Casino, rebranded as an underwater fightclub in the heart of the Vegas City District, has partnered with two UK based fight companies, MMATV and Prim3 to showcase this special event.
The event will physically take place in Norwich but will be broadcast live to Decentraland’s virtual MMA fans, in the virtual casinos underwater venue.,
“This day will be remembered as a real game-changer as two worlds have been brought together representing the first of many live MMA events in the metaverse,” said [Insert Name & title] of 4Skin Studios Group.
The 4Skin Studios Group, owners of the casino project, have transformed The Aquarium Casino, Decentraland’s newest underwater playground, into an underwater fight club for the night. “This day will be remembered as an amazing phenomenon bringing two “worlds” together. The place is decked out and rebranded as a cool underwater fight club, we have loads of mma wearable releases we will be selling as merch for the event, were expecting some happy fans as this merch will represent the first ever live mma event in the metaverse, the first of many we presume. So, we will have some collectibles that represent this epic transformation. We have multiple screens throughout the venue so you can watch from basically anywhere, and the picture is so clear it looks no different than watching on an HD TV, we're expecting it to be really awesome” stated the Owner Operators of the Aquarium Casino.
The event will feature PRIM3, launching its first series instalment of PRIM3 Fights, Season 1, Episode 1, featuring 3 professional mixed martial arts bouts. Start time at 16:00 – 17:30 BST.
The fights will be featured in their physical form at Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen Street, in Norwich, United Kingdom.
The first fight features, Jake Daley vs Rico Biggs (Pro Lightweight Bout, 3x5 minute rounds)
Co-Main event will feature Tomasz Gierula vs Ibragim Ibragimov (Pro Lightweight Bout, 3x5 minute rounds) and lastly the heavily anticipated Main Event will feature Arthur Jakub vs Kasemi Chujor (Pro Middleweight Bout, 3x5 minute rounds).
In the Metaverse, the event will also feature some amazing competitions from Crypto play events to wearable fashion shows, where the winners will win some exciting and rare prizes! The fashion show winners will win mythic wearables with values of 1000MANA+! The event will include 10+ Wearable drops, representative of the first ever Fight Night In The Metaverse!
