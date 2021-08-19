Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,393 in the last 365 days.

TDG: More Than Half Of Adult Broadband Users Watch Free Ad-Supported Streaming Video On TV

Pandemic Acceleration of Streaming Video Behaviors Impacting AVOD

Most major video providers have been preparing for this moment for years .... those who move quickly and boldly will likely reap the benefits for years to come.”
— Douglas Montgommery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TDG, a division of Screen Engine-ASI, estimates that six-in-ten connected-TV households now watch a free ad-supported streaming service on television. YouTube remains the dominant FVOD provider, with free ad-supported streaming TV services (FASTs) such as Pluto TV and IMDb enjoying growing audiences.

“Clearly the effects of work-from-home and lack of traditional leisure options during the pandemic accelerated consumer use of free ad-supported streaming services,” says Doug Montgomery, TDG Senior Analyst and a 15-year veteran with WarnerMedia. “Most major video providers have been preparing for this moment for years and thus able to quickly adapt to an accelerated timeline. It is a unique moment in the history of the entertainment business and those who move quickly and boldly will likely reap the benefits for years to come.”

Montgomery notes that, while there is “a kaleidoscope” of new providers, pricing plans, and content sources available to the CTV viewers, yesterday’s video revenue models persist—that is, à la carte, subscription, and free. Technologies may change, but the fundamental revenue models do not.

He also recognizes widespread confusion among both industry and popular press as to what “AVOD” actually means. Two distinct streaming-video revenue models, FVOD and FASTs, are folded under the AVOD umbrella, when in fact any streaming revenue model can have an advertising component. Advertising, then, should be understood not as a vertical but rather as a common revenue model that all verticals can leverage for revenue.

Just as with broadcast and cable, advertising-based revenue models span both on-demand and live (e.g., FVOD IMDb and vMPVD Sling TV), as well as transactional, subscription, and free distribution models (e.g., TVOD Vudu, SVOD Netflix, and YouTube). Thus, the “AVOD” acronym should be eliminated from industry vocabulary and “ad-supported streaming video” used in its place. More letters, yes, but also more accurate.

TDG research finds that, among those that view free ad-supported streaming video on TV, 24% do so daily and another 32% weekly, which is encouraging given that these services are primarily comprised of older shows and movies—at least the on-demand portion. The remaining 44% view monthly or less.

Other findings of TDG’s new report include the following.
• 76% of those that view free ad-supported streaming video services on TV watch YouTube, more than twice the audience of its closest competitors.
• Among free ad-supported streaming-TV providers (FASTs), Pluto TV leads the pack, followed by Tubi TV. Fox’s Xumo has its work cut out, with usage in the single digits.
• When asked about the role of free ad-supported streaming services within their household’s total TV viewing, only one-in-eight Pluto and Tubi users use the service as their first choice for shows.
• In Q2.21, YouTube generated as much ad revenue as Netflix did subscription revenue.

TDG’s latest report, The Rise of Free Ad-Supported Streaming, is available for free to TDG Members and for purchase to all others. For more information about the report, contact TDG directly.

Laura R Allen
TDG Research
+1 469-287-8060
lap@tdgresearch.com

You just read:

TDG: More Than Half Of Adult Broadband Users Watch Free Ad-Supported Streaming Video On TV

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.