Civil Helicopter Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Civil Helicopter Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Civil Helicopter and Forecasts Market Segment by Engine Type (Twin Engine, Single Engine) Market Segment by Type (Heavy Helicopters ( >9.0 Tons), Medium Helicopters (3.1 –9.0 Tons), Light Helicopters ( <3.1 Tons)) Market Segment by Application (Civil Utility Helicopters, Transport Helicopters, Training Helicopters, Medical Support Helicopters, Personal Helicopters) Market Segment by System (Main Rotor Systems, Anti-Torque Systems, Transmission & Electrical Systems, Flight Control Systems, Stability Augmentation Systems, Other Systems) Market Segment by Components (Avionics, Aero structures, Undercarriages, Other Components) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global Civil Helicopter market was valued at US$8,087 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The global civil helicopter market is being driven by increasing demand for medium helicopters, a shift toward civil helicopters, an increase in demand for technologically advanced combat helicopters, an increase in fleet upgrades, and partnerships between helicopter manufacturers and aviation institutions.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Civil Helicopter Market?

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific has resulted in a significant drop in demand for helicopters globally, with a corresponding reduction in revenues for various helicopter suppliers and service providers across all markets, due to late deliveries, manufacturing shutdowns, limited staff at manufacturing facilities, and limited availability of equipment. Global helicopter demand is likely to fully recover by 2022, according to Visiongain industry experts.

Visiongain’s 511+ page report provides 341 tables and 323 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global civil helicopter market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Civil Helicopter. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, media, application, gas type and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing civil helicopter market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Commercialization of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and eVTOL

Urban air mobility is a proposal for inter- and intra-city transportation that combines the vertical take-off capabilities of helicopters with coming electric-hybrid engine technology and autonomous flight. These electric helicopters, also known as e-VTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) planes, will be able to take off and land from vertiports designed for city transit. These planes will help reduce pollution and noise while also speeding up urban transportation.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters

Based on end-user requirements, helicopter manufacturers' primary focus areas are fuel savings and operational efficiency. The need to modernise military and commercial helicopters is being driven by technological breakthroughs in the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as need for greater helicopter power performance. Manufacturers are attempting to lower the overall weight of helicopter engines in order to minimise fuel consumption and improve cost-effectiveness.

Where are the market opportunities?

Emerging Hybrid Civil Helicopters

The introduction of a hybrid civil helicopter will spur development in this industry. The hybrid civil helicopters have been designed specifically for military use. More surveillance and monitoring features are included in the hybrid civil helicopter. Furthermore, the civil helicopter market's research and development segment provides potential. The amount of money spent on civil helicopter research and development is enormous. These studies allow for new technological advances and applications. These factors suggest that the global civil helicopter market has room to grow.

Increasing Demand for Civil Helicopters in Emerging Economies

The increasing helicopter market in emerging economies is likely to have a beneficial impact on the global industry. Increasing compliance for helicopters in emerging economies is projected to boost the market's growth potential in the coming years. China, Brazil, and India have enormous market potential since their governments are investing heavily in developing their civil and military helicopter fleets.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the civil helicopter market are Avic XiAn Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd, Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., MD Helicopters, Inc. , Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Joint Stock Company Russian Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter Company, Dynali Helicopter Company, Columbia Helicopters, Incorporated (CHI), NH Industries.

These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch. For instance, in March 2020, Columbia Helicopters has acquired ten helicopters from the Swedish Department of Defense, including six Boeing Vertol 107-II and four Kawasaki Vertol 107-II helicopters. The company is the world’s only commercial operator of these tandem-rotor aircraft, and intends to make application to add these aircraft to their FAA Type Certificate

