Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers Family-Friendly Activities During 2021 Maryland State Fair

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will showcase many of the services it provides to support Maryland agriculture, farmers, and citizens during the 140th Maryland State Fair happening Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 at the State Fair Grounds in Timonium.

The “12 best days of summer” will feature thousands of home arts and agricultural exhibits, daily livestock and horse shows, a wide variety of rides and games, thoroughbred horse racing, and national entertainment. The department will provide a variety of displays and activities in the Cow Palace throughout the duration of the fair, including the following:

Thursday, Aug. 26 – The Mosquito Control program will talk about the department’s efforts in reducing mosquito populations around the state and how Marylanders can reduce potential mosquito breeding areas in their own backyards. There will also be a coloring station for kids.

Friday, Aug. 27 – The Rural Maryland Council will share their vision of a prosperous rural Maryland with thriving resources, vibrant economies, and healthy, connected communities. Throughout the day, children can enjoy a coloring station and will be able to weigh themselves on a calibrated scale used by the department’s Weights and Measures program.

Saturday, Aug. 28 – The State Chemist program will provide instructions for kids on how to make slime and snow. Additional information about the program and current projects will also be shared.

Sunday, Aug. 29 – The Animal Health program will have several displays providing information on how to manage the health and welfare of your farm animals along with what vaccinations, tags, and other requirements that are necessary for shows.

Monday, Aug. 30 – The Plant Protection and Weed Management program will address efforts in monitoring and controlling spotted lanternfly around the state as well as educating the public about this invasive pest. A coloring station will be open from noon to close.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 – The Office of Resource Conservation will have a model dairy farm on display that showcases what working on a farm is really like and best management practices farmers use to protect our natural resources. Activity books will be available.

Wednesday, Sept. 1 – The Maryland Farmers Market program will discuss the more than 100 markets located around the state. Visitors can learn about local markets, what is currently in season, and what products are permitted to be sold.

Thursday, Sept. 2 – The Weights and Measures program, which ensures that consumers who buy anything by weight or quantity get what they pay for, will have a calibrated scale that can read people’s weight. A coloring station will be available throughout the day.

Friday, Sept. 3 – The Spay and Neuter Board will be addressing the topic of controlling pet overpopulation and how Marylanders can help. They will also provide activity books and a coloring station. Additionally, the Maryland Agricultural Conflict Resolution Service (ACReS) will discuss their role in providing confidential assistance to resolve agriculture-related disputes before they reach the courts and why this is especially crucial in our rural communities.

Saturday, Sept. 4 – Throughout the day, children can enjoy a coloring station and will be able to weigh themselves on a calibrated scale used by the department’s Weights and Measures program. There will also be pet origami and prizes at the Plinko board.

