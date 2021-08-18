Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Mildred Russell to the School Board of Alachua County

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mildred Russell to the School Board of Alachua County.

Mildred Russell

Russell, of Gainesville, started Miracle Life Ministries with her husband in 1990. They started churches in Athens, Georgia and Oxford, England and have ministered across the world. She volunteered on Front Porch Florida and was a tutor at Duval Early Learning Academy. Russell attended Western Kentucky University.

