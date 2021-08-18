SuperDeker Supports KV Rebels to Help Make Youth Hockey More Affordable for Families in Brighton, MI
SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training provides charitable donation to KV Rebels Youth Hockey to help dampen the cost of equipment and fees for the hockey season!
Additionally, if there are other associations that are interested in utilizing SuperDeker to fundraise, they can get information at https://superdeker.com/pages/hockey-association”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperDeker is proud to support the Kensington Valley Rebels Youth Hockey Association in Brighton, Michigan. We constantly look for engagement opportunities with local hockey communities. SuperDeker is a revolutionary off-ice training device that helps both new and experienced players develop their stickhandling abilities with patented technology that improves strength, timing, agility, and anticipation. With hundreds of positive reviews across multiple trusted sites, the SuperDeker is a proven part of every hockey player's off-ice training regimen.
— Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at GTT.
The Kensington Valley Hockey Association (KVHA) is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Organization offering area youth an opportunity to participate in an exciting, challenging sport while emphasizing camaraderie, sportsmanship, and fun. KVHA provides a competitive environment of development at all skill levels for both boys and girls in the sport of hockey. SuperDeker is providing opportunities for KVHA to raise money through a local charity auction, as well as a coupon code that benefits the association.
“We are proud that SuperDeker will be supporting this association of fine players, coaches, and parents. It is important for us to find opportunities to give back by supporting youth players and community members that love of the game of hockey.” Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at Gambit Training Technologies. “Additionally, if there are other associations that are interested in utilizing SuperDeker to fundraise, they can get information at https://superdeker.com/pages/hockey-association”
About Gambit Training Technologies: Gambit Training Technologies is the owner of the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System, accessory line of products, and patents covering interactive sports training devices. Please go to https://superdeker.com/ for more information.
Richard Groesch
The LSOC
danny@thelsoc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook