Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market Size to Cross $390.58 Billion Revenue by 2030

Share This Article

News Provided By

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Market

List of Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer & others

MAbS Market by Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized & Human) Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory & Infectious Diseases, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes & Others)” — Sushant Terdale , Onkar Sumant