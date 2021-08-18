NEWS ALERT: Local Atlanta Barber hosted “Shots at the Shop”
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and Q + A SessionATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony’s Barber and Hair Studio hosted its first of many “Shots at the Shop” COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Atlanta residents. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout communities hosting this event will allow individuals the opportunity to get vaccinated. Barbershop owner Tony Roberts is an active member of the White House's COVID-19 response team. As a part of this role he is continuously engaging community members to get educated about the severe illness and vaccinated. In addition, residents had the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session at the event.
"Happy to have the opportunity to provide a trusted place for those in the community who desired to receive the Covid Vaccination today", said owner Tony Roberts.
WHO:
Tony’s Barber and Hair Studio host “Shots and Shop”
WHEN & WHERE:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021; 9a-6p
Location:
Atlantic Station
264 19th ST NW #2225
Atlanta, GA 30363
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
