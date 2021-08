Industrial Alcohols Market Future Aspect Analysis at CAGR:10.2% , Forecasts 2023

Industrial Alcohols Market

Industrial alcohol is used in applications other than beverages, such as the pharmaceutical, personal care, energy sector, and chemical industries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Industrial Alcohols Market by Type, Application, Processing Method, and Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global industrial alcohol market was valued at $100,535 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $198,610 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. The grains segment accounted for nearly half of the global market share in 2016.Industrial alcohol is used as a reagent as well as a solvent, and is manufactured and sold in applications other than beverages, such as the pharmaceutical, personal care, energy sector, and chemical industries. Ethanol, a type of industrial alcohol, is also called as ethyl alcohol, pure alcohol, grain alcohol, or drinking alcohol. It is a volatile, flammable, and colorless liquid obtained from molasses. Moreover, the government of the developing countries have mandated blending of petrol with 5% ethanol, which in turn is expected to boost the fuel the demand for ethanol in the transportation industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2570 At present, the global industrial alcohol market registers significant growth, owing to high demand for biofuels. Moreover, ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol and isobutyl alcohol are widely used in the fuel and energy sector due to the functional properties of alcohols, such as high-octane number and flammability characteristics. In addition, rapid adoption of biofuel and growth in awareness of deteriorating environment quality drive the demand for industrial alcohols in the fuel sector. Moreover, increase in environmental concerns, massive government support for the production of bioethanol in the developed countries, and emerging applications of alcohols in various end-use industries augment the market growth. Furthermore, the utilization of better, low-cost feedstocks create opportunities for advanced developments of industrial alcohols; thereby driving the demand for alcohol-based products. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth.The global industrial alcohols market is segmented based on type, application, source, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into isopropyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, and others (pentanol and methyl-1-butanol). Based on source, it is categorized into molasses, sugar, grains, fossil fuels, and others (whey and grapes). On the basis of application, it is divided into fuel, chemical intermediates & solvent, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food ingredients, and others (adhesives and coatings). On the basis of processing method, it is divided into fermentation and synthetic. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis for This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2570?reqfor=covid Key Findings of the Industrial Alcohols Market:• In terms of value, the fermentation processing method segment is anticipated to exhibit the growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.• Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global market until 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.8% in terms of value.• The personal care products segment occupied nearly one-fifth share of the global market in 2016.• Thailand occupied one-fifth of the Asia-Pacific industrial alcohol market in 2016.• In terms of value, Hungary is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2023.In 2016, North America accounted for more than half of the global industrial alcohol market, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the rapid production and consumption of alcohols, followed by LAMEA.Interested in Procuring this Report? 