New Highly Anticipated Book Offers Retirement Planning Advice in Today’s Economy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of The Secure Solution: Creating a High-Quality Retirement in a Low-Interest-Rate World, by retirement planning expert Telton W Hall, CFP.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2WyZEYd
The Secure Solution: Creating a High-Quality Retirement in a Low-Interest-Rate World offers readers sound financial planning advice and practical guidance to the tools and products they will need to accomplish their goals in today’s economy.
“The Secure Solution is knowledge and strategies,” says Telton. “Knowledge will help you avoid costly mistakes, by understanding things like The Fed, interest rates, investments, market indexes, and retirement products. Strategies will give you the profit potential and risk mitigation you will need on your savings and investments. I am convinced that this combination of education and implementation will create a high-quality retirement for yourself.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Telton W Hall, CFP® is a husband, father, retirement planning expert, small-town boy at heart, nationally published author, sought-after speaker, former college basketball player, founder, owner, and team member of Utah-based Advanced Financial Planning LLC, hiking enthusiast, Jesus follower, business leader, team builder, and, to the core, Telton is an educator. It is rumored among his dinner guests that he can play the piano and sing a few George Strait songs, but that is yet to be verified on the internet.
Telton grew up on a small ranch near Zion National Park, Utah. In addition to learning how to haul hay and fix fences, at age nine Telton’s mom taught him about this thing she called a “mutual fund.” He was captivated! This led him on an investing journey from Elementary school through high school. Telton attended Eastern Wyoming Junior College, and served a two-year, Spanish-speaking church mission. Upon returning, he played Division 1 basketball for and graduated summa cum laude from Southern Utah University. While at SUU Telton simultaneously prepared for a career in higher education and coaching or financial planning.
He received “The Outstanding Graduate in English Education” award from the English Department. At the same time, he passed federal and state licensing exams, and began working part-time selling insurance and (can you guess it?) mutual funds. He was inspired to become a financial advisor when he learned about the complex retirement challenges facing the Baby Boomers—good folks just like his parents.
His passion and expertise are educating and helping upper-middle-class families accomplish their retirement dreams. As a Certified Financial Planner™ professional and through thousands of real-life, real-people retirement planning sessions, he has become the go-to expert and sought-after presenter for teaching courses on pension planning decisions, social security maximization, investment allocations for retirement, and retirement tax strategies.
He has remained involved with his local alma mater through sponsoring the SUU Everyday Leader Scholarship, mentoring, and as an Advisory Board Member for the SUU Investment Scholars.
Learn more about Telton and the Advanced Financial Planning, LLC Team at: www.afplanning.com
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2WyZEYd to purchase the book and to learn more!
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2WyZEYd
The Secure Solution: Creating a High-Quality Retirement in a Low-Interest-Rate World offers readers sound financial planning advice and practical guidance to the tools and products they will need to accomplish their goals in today’s economy.
“The Secure Solution is knowledge and strategies,” says Telton. “Knowledge will help you avoid costly mistakes, by understanding things like The Fed, interest rates, investments, market indexes, and retirement products. Strategies will give you the profit potential and risk mitigation you will need on your savings and investments. I am convinced that this combination of education and implementation will create a high-quality retirement for yourself.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Telton W Hall, CFP® is a husband, father, retirement planning expert, small-town boy at heart, nationally published author, sought-after speaker, former college basketball player, founder, owner, and team member of Utah-based Advanced Financial Planning LLC, hiking enthusiast, Jesus follower, business leader, team builder, and, to the core, Telton is an educator. It is rumored among his dinner guests that he can play the piano and sing a few George Strait songs, but that is yet to be verified on the internet.
Telton grew up on a small ranch near Zion National Park, Utah. In addition to learning how to haul hay and fix fences, at age nine Telton’s mom taught him about this thing she called a “mutual fund.” He was captivated! This led him on an investing journey from Elementary school through high school. Telton attended Eastern Wyoming Junior College, and served a two-year, Spanish-speaking church mission. Upon returning, he played Division 1 basketball for and graduated summa cum laude from Southern Utah University. While at SUU Telton simultaneously prepared for a career in higher education and coaching or financial planning.
He received “The Outstanding Graduate in English Education” award from the English Department. At the same time, he passed federal and state licensing exams, and began working part-time selling insurance and (can you guess it?) mutual funds. He was inspired to become a financial advisor when he learned about the complex retirement challenges facing the Baby Boomers—good folks just like his parents.
His passion and expertise are educating and helping upper-middle-class families accomplish their retirement dreams. As a Certified Financial Planner™ professional and through thousands of real-life, real-people retirement planning sessions, he has become the go-to expert and sought-after presenter for teaching courses on pension planning decisions, social security maximization, investment allocations for retirement, and retirement tax strategies.
He has remained involved with his local alma mater through sponsoring the SUU Everyday Leader Scholarship, mentoring, and as an Advisory Board Member for the SUU Investment Scholars.
Learn more about Telton and the Advanced Financial Planning, LLC Team at: www.afplanning.com
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2WyZEYd to purchase the book and to learn more!
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here