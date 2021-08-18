Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,501 in the last 365 days.

TALON POINT CAPITAL BROKER'S $4M SALE OF 17 ACRES

Albert Boyd of Talon Point Capital

More than pricing, our expertise in negotiation and presentation skills brings complex deals to the closing table. We are solutions oriented professionals.”
— Albert Boyd
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach-based Talon Point Capital, a full-service real estate advisory firm, announced the recent sale of the 17-acre development site in West Lake Worth, FL for $4 million.

Talon Point said the buyer is a private investor with a diverse portfolio of real estate holdings in the hospitality sector. The buyer paid about $235,000 per acre for the development property.

Talon Point Capital represented the buyer and had the pleasure of working with Renee Hasak, a true professional, of Engles Voelker, who represented the seller. “There’s so much more to a successful contract than just the pricing. The short 15-day due diligence and 6 days to closing is a testament to our sophisticated investor profile and the quality of our presentation & negotiation skills that made this deal possible”, Albert Boyd, Broker of Talon Point Capital, said in a press release.

This sophisticated hospitality investor plans to develop the property, “Ananda Farms”, (joy), into a high-end celebration venue with “Agri-Tourism” components as well as “Agricational” elements. This unique venue will undergo renovations and provide farm-to-table products, educational tours & classes as well as the best location for weddings, celebrations, and concerts.

Talon Point Capital Partners provide off-market niche opportunities to a clientele of discriminating investors who value our 30+ years of experience in the hospitality, multifamily, residential development, and retail sectors. As investors and niche developers, Talon Point’s team understands real estate finance and the value-add development process. In addition, our investors appreciate our specialty services that include our CPA’s tax planning for real estate investors & developers as well as our bi-lingual team with direct connections in South America and Europe. Our ability to provide debt and equity placement and to structure JV agreements and partnerships sets Talon Point Capital apart from the typical commercial investment brokerage.
Our seasoned professionals are poised to assist investors on several levels. For more information email; ABoyd@TalonPointCapital.com.

Albert Boyd
Talon Point Capital LLC
+1 561-460-6280
aboyd@talonpointcapital.com

You just read:

TALON POINT CAPITAL BROKER'S $4M SALE OF 17 ACRES

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.