TALON POINT CAPITAL BROKER'S $4M SALE OF 17 ACRES
More than pricing, our expertise in negotiation and presentation skills brings complex deals to the closing table. We are solutions oriented professionals.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach-based Talon Point Capital, a full-service real estate advisory firm, announced the recent sale of the 17-acre development site in West Lake Worth, FL for $4 million.
Talon Point said the buyer is a private investor with a diverse portfolio of real estate holdings in the hospitality sector. The buyer paid about $235,000 per acre for the development property.
Talon Point Capital represented the buyer and had the pleasure of working with Renee Hasak, a true professional, of Engles Voelker, who represented the seller. “There’s so much more to a successful contract than just the pricing. The short 15-day due diligence and 6 days to closing is a testament to our sophisticated investor profile and the quality of our presentation & negotiation skills that made this deal possible”, Albert Boyd, Broker of Talon Point Capital, said in a press release.
This sophisticated hospitality investor plans to develop the property, “Ananda Farms”, (joy), into a high-end celebration venue with “Agri-Tourism” components as well as “Agricational” elements. This unique venue will undergo renovations and provide farm-to-table products, educational tours & classes as well as the best location for weddings, celebrations, and concerts.
Talon Point Capital Partners provide off-market niche opportunities to a clientele of discriminating investors who value our 30+ years of experience in the hospitality, multifamily, residential development, and retail sectors. As investors and niche developers, Talon Point’s team understands real estate finance and the value-add development process. In addition, our investors appreciate our specialty services that include our CPA’s tax planning for real estate investors & developers as well as our bi-lingual team with direct connections in South America and Europe. Our ability to provide debt and equity placement and to structure JV agreements and partnerships sets Talon Point Capital apart from the typical commercial investment brokerage.
