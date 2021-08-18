African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) intensifies training of Somali Police in elections security

A five-day election security training has been concluded in Jowhar, HirShabelle State, with renewed calls for the police to be fully trained and equipped in order to ably manage the country’s elections security. The training was organized by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

“This is a very important training which has come at the right time” said the AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in HirShabelle State, Mutama Eliud. “The knowledge acquired will be critical in the execution of police duties as the country goes for elections.”

Elections for members of parliament have already kicked off in Somalia, and this will be followed by the election of the President in the coming months. The Somali Police Force (SPF) and AMISOM Police are tasked with providing security at election venues, securing election materials and providing security and escort to election officials and elected officials.

Mohamed Yusuf Ahmed, one of the Hirshabelle police officers trained, said he had gained important lessons including how to manage election security, crowd control measures, securing venues and protecting the integrity of the election process.

“With elections now upon us, the important techniques and skills we have learnt will be vital in the discharge of our duties. There are many aspects to a successful election and security is one of the most important,” he said.