Waste-Derived Biogas Market to Reach $126.2 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Low-cost substitutes to conventional sources and high number of investments toward renewable sources of fuel and energy drive the growth of the global waste-derived biogas market. Moreover, increase in demand-supply gap, price volatility, and government policies are expected to affect the growth of various end-use industries. In terms of its immediate and long-term effect on industry and consumers, the COVID-19 pandemic has outpaced any headwind ever encountered.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global waste-derived biogas market generated $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Low-cost substitutes to conventional sources and high number of investments toward renewable sources of fuel and energy drive the growth of the global waste-derived biogas market. However, high preliminary investments for setting up the plants restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, waste-derived economy presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (295 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/173

COVID-19 scenario:

The worldwide lockdown has suspended municipal electricity production, on-site electricity production, and transportation fuel activities, which declined the demand for waste-derived biogas.

Manufacturing of oil & gas and other products across the globe was halted, due to unavailability of raw materials and dearth of labor, which hampered the waste-derived biogas market growth.

Moreover, increase in the demand-supply gap, price volatility, and government policies such as increased emphasis toward bio-based products and incorporating green initiatives are expected to affect the growth of various end-use industries. In terms of its immediate and long-term effect on industry and consumers, the COVID-19 pandemic has outpaced any headwind ever encountered.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global waste-derived biogas market based on source, application, and region.

Based on source, the crop residues segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the sewage segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Waste-Derived Biogas Market Request Here

Based on application, the industrial segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global waste-derived biogas market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Europe is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/ 173

Leading players of the global waste-derived biogas market analyzed in the research include AAT Abwasser - und Abfalltechnik GmbH, Bekon Biogas Energy Inc., Biogen Greenfinch, Cargill Inc., Clarke Energy, Environmental Products & Technology Corp., N-bio GmbH, Siemens AG, WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH, and Zorg Biogas.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Biogas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Green Energy Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Biogas Plant Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biomass Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biomass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Biomass Briquette Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn