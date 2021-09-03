Rising Pop-star ‘iblamealiyah’ Releases a Brand New Hit Song called “GOODBYE”
The new teenage sensation iblamealiyah, sets the record straight by releasing a new melodic Pop-Rock hit called "GOODBYE"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of "GOODBYE" follows the unstoppable and immaculate success Aliyah; better known by her stage name iblamealiyah, has seen on social media platforms. The single released on September 3rd, 2021 possesses melodic instrumentation flavored with an alternative-Rock aroma. Inspired by the early '00s Pop and Rock singers, iblamealiyah was able to provide us with an amazing retro yet current uptempo sound. With a relationship-based narrative and pleasing vocals "GOODBYE" narrates a bittersweet tale about a young woman who shares an inconsistent love story with her significant other.
iblamealiyah, from her real name Aliyah Kai Bennani, was born on December 20th, 2001, in Morocco. From a Spanish descent and a French-speaking family, Aliyah has seen herself juggling with languages at a really young age. Passionated by music, writing, and composing Aliyah used to write poetry growing up. In 2012 she decided to move to London for a few and concentrate on her one true love; music-making. In 2019, she published her first song under the username “Unknown 20" on SoundCloud. Later on, she decided to take her career to the next level and make professional-sounding music. That is when she started to amass a certain following on social media platforms.
In 2020, and under the COVID-19 circumstances, Aliyah traveled to the U.S and isolated to create and produce more music. Later on that year, on October 9th, 2020, she released her single “OVERRATED" which peaked at number 1 on the iTunes UK and Switzerland charts, therefore, sky-rocketing her career from average singer to rising Pop-Star.
Aliyah is naturally gifted and it shows. Stripping away from all of the music's artifices and staying true to herself, Aliyah is able to showcase her undeniable talent to us through very troubling times. Often compared to R&B star singer; TheWeeknd, her style is unique, fashioned, and sensational. From lyrics to composition it is a no-brainer; her legacy will remain and her music has already become a national anthem for her impassioned young fanbase. This is the rise of an extraordinary international phenomenon that not only makes music out of passion but in order to inspire.
As quoted from a 2020 interview for Plurielle; a Moroccan magazine "Growing up, I've always wanted to hear real stories in songs, stories that I could relate to. I had plenty of inspirations and heroes-as to say-while being younger. But none of them spoke about important matters such as; finding, understanding, and loving yourself. Songs would always remain very superficial. And I always longed to change that. I want to make a difference in people's lives. I want them to be like-oh yeah, I'm going, or I went through that too. I want for my fans, and whoever listens to me to know that they are not alone."
With a charming face, a distinguished style, and mesmerizing vocals, Aliyah is meant to go far, and we are here for it. Her carefree, sweet, energetic, and positive drive was never going to allow iblamealiyah to settle for anything less than a Pop-star status, and she already started to establish a name for herself. In the upcoming months, watch Aliyah reach even bigger milestones. See the full list of upcoming live sets and new releases online at www.iblamealiyah.com
