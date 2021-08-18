Child Tax Credit Provides Historic Relief to Working Families

Child Tax Credit Toolkit

The Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan provides the largest Child Tax Credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever. Most families will automatically receive monthly payments without having to take any action. Nearly all families could receive $3,000 to $3,600 per child.

Earlier this summer, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commented, “This child tax credit, will help bring much needed relief to thousands of Washingtonians on the rebound of economic recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Families who have filed tax return for 2019 or 2020 or signed up to receive a stimulus check from the IRS will get this tax relief automatically. Families will receive the Child Tax Credit monthly via direct deposit or mail until the end of 2021. For every child 6-17 years old, families will get $250 each month, and for every child under 6 years old, families will get $300 each month. Families who did not make enough to be required to file taxes in 2019 or 2020 can still get benefits. The IRS recently debuted their new non-filer sign-up tool for families to ensure they’ll get the tax credit.

The new Child Tax Credit enacted in the American Rescue Plan is only for 2021; however, as proposed in the American Families Plan, relief would be extended for another four years.

#ChildTaxCredit