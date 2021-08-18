The glycosylation analysis services market is projected to reach nearly USD 2.5 billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of over 20%, claims Roots Analysis

The rapidly growing pipeline of recombinant glycoprotein therapeutics, especially the glycoengineered variants of COVID-19 drugs, has presented lucrative opportunities for contract service providers with expertise in glycoconjugate / glycan analysis

Profiling and in-depth characterization of glycosylated molecules in biotherapeutic and research samples require specialized equipment and focused expertise, which has prompted the research institutes, clinics and drug developers to outsource glyco-analytical operations to contract service providers, that claim to have the required skillset and technical infrastructure to assess multiple glycosylation attributes, such as glycan structure, position, linkage, charge and composition, in the minimum time.

Key Market Insights

Presently, over 130 industry and non-industry players claim to offer a multitude of glyco- analytical services

The market is predominantly characterized by the presence of small firms (having less than 50 employees). Around 45% companies offering glycan analysis services are based in North America. It is worth noting that 90% of these companies offer services for mapping of glycoprotein macro-heterogeneity, including glycan profiling and heterogeneity analysis. Further, nearly 80 companies employ spectroscopy techniques for glycan pattern and structural analysis.

Over 30 organizations are actively involved in developing over 80 surface glycan targeting drugs

Most of the aforementioned therapies (65%) are in the early stages of development (discovery / preclinical), while more than 30% are being evaluated in the clinical trials. It is worth noting that majority (79%) of the therapies are being investigated for the treatment of various oncological disorders with solid tumors being the most common target.

Grants worth over USD 180 million been awarded to support research on glycan targeting therapies, since 2016

Till March 2021, over 190 grants have been awarded for the research projects related to molecules targeting disease associated glycans. Around 40% of the total number of grants were provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of over 30%, between 2015 and 2020

The highest number of partnership agreements (24) were signed in 2020. Majority of the instances (60%) included mergers and acquisitions; this is followed by deals inked for licensing of drug candidates / technology platforms.

North America and Europe are expected to capture ~85% of the market share by 2030

In terms of analytical technique, contracts involving spectroscopy techniques are anticipated to contribute to more than 45% of the total service revenues generated in 2030. Currently, close to 40% of the total revenues are generated from projects contracted to well established firms. In the long term, contributions from small firms / start-ups are projected to increase, representing a healthy growth rate of 24%.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players offering glycan analysis services?

services? Which are the key geographies where glycan analysis service providers are located?

What are the common analytical techniques used by the service providers?

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to surface glycan targeting therapies ?

? Which surface glycan molecules are targeted by such therapies?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which such therapies are being / have been developed?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of surface glycan targeting therapies?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within this domain?

How is the current and future opportunity, related to glycan analysis services, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 2.5+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with glycosylation analysis services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Company Size

Small Companies

Mid-sized Companies

Large Companies

Type of Analytical Technique

Spectroscopy- based

Chromatography- based

Microarray- based

Electrophoresis- based

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific and the Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, growing pipeline of glycoprotein therapies and stringent regulatory standards for glyco-analytical characterization, are driving the growth of the glycosylation analysis services market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions (in reverse chronological order) held with the following experts:

Biswa Choudhury (Technical Director, GlycoAnalytics Core, University of California)

Erdmann Rapp (Chief Executive Officer, glyXera)

Juhani Saarinen (Chief Executive Officer, Glykos Finland)

The report includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of the glycosylation analysis service(s) offered, details of recent developments along with an informed future outlook.

CD BioGlyco

Creative Biolabs

Creative Proteomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Glykos Finland

glyXera

Ludger

Mithra Biotechnology

Protagen Protein Services

Protein Works

Savyon Diagnostics

Syngene

