Road Closure on White Deer Pike in White Deer Township, Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) near Mountain Road and the Interstate 80 westbound bridge in White Deer Township, Union County, is closed for one week.

On Wednesday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 25, White Deer Pike will be closed on either side of the Interstate 80 bridge, while a contractor works on the bridge on Interstate 80.  A detour using Route 1003 (Dyer Road), Route 1008 (New Columbia Road), and Route 1011 (Old Route 15), will be in place. 

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

