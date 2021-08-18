Vaccine Market Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2027
Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in immunization programs across the globe, and surge in R&D activities to develop new vaccine drive
Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in immunization programs across the globe, and surge in R&D activities to develop new vaccine drive the growth of the global vaccine market.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in immunization programs across the globe, and surge in R&D activities to develop new vaccine drive the growth of the global vaccine market. However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high cost related to the development of vaccines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging market and rise in healthcare spending creates new prospects in the coming years.
According to the report, the global vaccine industry generated $ 32.46 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $54.15 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 Scenario-
Covid-19 outbreak led to increase in investments and R&D activities in the industry for vaccines as well as drugs against the novel corona virus.
The government organizations all across the globe along with world health organizations (WHO) are initiating to increase the potential for vaccine generation and global supply.
Rise in immunization programs worldwide is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the vaccine market. In addition, factors such as surge in awareness related to the use of vaccines and increase in adoption of vaccination across the globe fuel the growth of the vaccine market. However, high monetary inputs associated with manufacture of the products restrains the growth of the market. On the contrary, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the global vaccine market in 2019. Surge in prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, MMR, DTP and others and surge in awareness related immunization and development of new vaccines drive the growth of the market in this province. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the largest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to presence of large untapped opportunities such as expanding healthcare budgets and increase in disposable income. In addition, rise in demand for vaccine, owing to growth in number of geriatric populations further fuels the market growth.
The pediatric vaccine segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on end-user, the pediatric vaccines segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for pediatric medicine owing to its ability to protect against multiple diseases. However, the traveler vaccines segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its crucial role in minimizing the risk of exposure to different diseases associated with people traveling to various regions.
Leading market players
Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
AstraZenecea plc
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Sanofi Aventis
Merck & Co., Inc.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
CSL Limited
Novavax, Inc.
