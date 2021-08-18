Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is projected to reach $3,362.6 million by 2028
Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts
Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging market opportunities are expected to be beneficial for the market.
The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at $2.65 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.36 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.
COVID-19 scenario-
The outbreak of COVID-19 has made the key players in the industry face issues in regards to the availability of human resources for manufacturing bone grafts & substitutes at production facilities, which in turn has impacted the market negatively.
However, government bodies in several countries have come up with relaxed norms and the market is anticipated to revive soon.
The global bone grafts and substitutes market is analyzed across type, application, and region. Based on type, the bone graft substitutes segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The cell based matrices segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted and forced several industries to halt their activities temporarily, including several subdomains of health care. Similarly, the bone graft & substitutes industry was impacted negatively. Major key players in the market were facing supply chain interruptions and the demand of the products was reduced significantly. Throughout 2020, hospitals and clinics experienced a noteworthy decline in surgical procedural volumes worldwide as healthcare systems redirected their resources to meet the rise in requirements of the COVID-19 patients. In addition, public health bodies across the world have suggested rescheduling or suspending elective surgeries throughout the pandemic phase. In addition, several orthopedic elective procedures, including spine, hip replacement, and knee replacement were halted. On the contrary, surgeons, patients, and medical societies are continuously assessing the risks of elective surgeries in the existence of infectious diseases, which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for bone grafts & substitutes products and the number of procedures performed in the near future.
Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
By region, the bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the leading position in the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. This is primarily due to the rise in incidences of spinal fusion and joint reconstruction procedures, sedentary lifestyle contributing to joint disorders in the geriatric and younger population, and favorable reimbursement rates in the region.
The key market players analyzed in the global bone grafts and substitutes market report include Baxter International Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Xtant Medical Holdings. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
