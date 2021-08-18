Protein Labeling Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2028
The global protein labeling market has become prominent due to increase in expenditure on R&D, escalation in proteomics research, and rise in the healthcare expenses”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global protein labeling market would reach $5,350 million by 2022 from $2,002 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Reagents segment is estimated to dominate the global protein labeling market throughout the analysis period. Majority of the global protein labeling market share was captured by U.S. in 2015.
Protein labeling technique is a secondary research tool for proteomic analysis, and is used for research and diagnostic purposes in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries. Moreover, with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases is on the rise. Consequently, the demand for such techniques is anticipated to increase. Alternatively, lack of skilled professionals, limited applications of protein labeling products along with high costs of reagents, kits, and other protein labeling services are the key factors that could impede the market growth.
The emerging trends in protein labeling such as emergence of more specific labels with higher affinity and binding properties, bioorthogonal labeling, and customized label designing would fuel the global protein labeling market growth. Such advanced labels help in better marking, identification, separation, and quantification of proteins.
Key findings of the Protein Labeling Market Study:
Nanoparticle labeling segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4%, among in vitro labeling.
Fluorescence Microscopy segment will exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% in LAMEA region.
Research laboratories segment holds two-thirds of the share in the end-user protein labeling market.
Photoreactive labeling segment for in vivo protein labeling is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2022.
Mexico was the smallest economy market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% through 2022.
By product types, the reagents segment dominated the global protein labelling market. Reagents accounted for about 60% share in 2015 and are frequently used in different protein labeling procedures, from sample preparation to washing and incubation. As the objective of every research is different, the researcher cannot use conventional products for different methodologies. Thus, the growth in demand for customized protein labeling services segment have lead it to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
The key developmental strategies adopted by leading market players are product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. The prominent market players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
