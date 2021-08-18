Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Solvent-Based Adhesives Market 2021-30

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (PolyurethanePU, Styrenic Block, Ethyl Vinly AcetateEVA), By End Use Industry (Paper And Packaging, Building And Construction, Woodworking, Automotive And Transportation), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the solvent-based adhesives market is expected to grow from $4.62 billion in 2020 to $4.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%. The rising demand for lightweight automobiles is expected to increase the demand for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period.

The solvent-based adhesives market consists of sales of solvent-based adhesives that are formulated on an elastomer dissolved in a solvent, or phenolic/formaldehyde resins dissolved in a solvent.

Trends In The Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market

Companies in the solvent-based adhesives market are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment, smart devices to gather real time insights and optimize the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Segments:

The global solvent-based adhesives market is further segmented based on type, end use industry, distribution channel and geography.

By Type: Polyurethane PU, Styrenic Block, Ethyl Vinly Acetate EVA

By End Use Industry: Paper and Packaging, Building and Construction, Woodworking, Automotive and Transportation, Others

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global solvent-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Organizations Covered: 3M, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., Everad Adhesives SAS, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Jowat AG, LORD Corp., Sika AG, Bostik, RPM

International, KCC, Illinois Tool Works, MAPEI, Akzo Nobel, Permabond, Dymax, Delo Industrie Klebstoffe, Franklin International, Flint Group, COIM Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

