N.M.’s Wildlife Protection Management Uses Science to Save Wild Horses From Roundups

The WPM patented system for wild horse oversight is low impact and does not require cost costly and controversial roundups or holding facilities.

It’s an opportunity for Wildlife Protection Management, Inc. to be a leader in helping the government with humane ways to control population growth and keep the horses, and other wildlife, healthy.” — Cassie McClure, New Mexico State University

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, U.S.A., August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With individuals and organizations across the country calling on Congress and the Bureau of Land Management to address the need for changes in the Wild Horse and Burro Program, it’s a good time to bring 21st century humane science to the taxpayer funded program. The technology that allows conferences such as the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board Virtual Conference to take place can also be used in remote operations to humanely care for and manage wild horse and burros.

For people who have never witnessed or watched footage of wild horses being rounded up with helicopters, it’s easy to find numerous videos online for viewing to understand people’s objections to them. These tax payer funded operations are both controversial and costly. This method of capturing wild horses involves the use of low-flying helicopters to push wild horses toward the trap sites. Roundups often result in deaths and injuries to the horses being pursued. After the removals, the horses are disbanded and sorted. Many of them will live their lives out in government run holding areas. Some mares are treated with fertility contraceptives then returned to the Herd Management Areas.

Currently, contraceptive injections are administered after capture by the Bureau of Land Management while the horses are in holding. Others are delivered by individuals who locate and follow horses on foot. Once found, a single-shot rifle delivers the contraceptive. Some involved with government oversight feel the rifle method of delivery does not treat enough horses to be effective in managing large numbers of horses or those in remote areas. In a document dated July 16, 2019 titled Long-Term Management Options for the Bureau of Land Management's Wild Horse and Burro Program, it states “In Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 the BLM treated over 700 female animals with fertility control treatments, including darting. However, darting methods typically only work in smaller HMAs where animals are more accessible and can be readily approached.” WPM’s hubs can be scaled to work with large and small bands of horses. They can use the remote operation hubs in difficult to reach areas.

The document also states, “Research is the first step. In 2013, the National Academy of Sciences confirmed that there are no highly effective, easily delivered, and affordable fertility-control methods for wild horses and burros. The BLM is committed to applying the best available fertility-control methods and vaccines to the maximum extent feasible and appropriate, and is open to new public-private partnerships that would expand the use of fertility control.” Besides being more humane, Wildlife Protection Management’s system would be the more effective, easier and affordable choice.

The system developed by Wildlife Protection Management attracts horses to the hub for forage. While they eat, the RFID identification or vaccination is administered. No pursuit, removal or trauma is involved. The vaccines only travel 5” to 7” and have the velocity of a squirt gun. WPM writes “the current brute force management of roundups or following horses around with single-shot dart guns has proven to be ineffective, expensive, and inhumane. It costs the BLM anywhere between $1,000 to $3,000 per horse to capture, inoculate, and ID. Then, after time, that horse must be found again and the process must happen again.“

WPM is a National Science Foundation Awardee for their work to advance humane wild horse technology. A recent press release details their system capabilities and a growing list of supporters of their work. New Mexico State University, the University of New Mexico and the National Science Foundation are a few of these supporters.

In a testimonial, Ralph Zimmerman, DVM, Office of the State Veterinarian, New Mexico Livestock Board stated, “WPM’s Remote Wildlife Management System has the potential to dramatically improve population management of wild and feral horses through a more effective, safe vaccination program and by eliminating the stress and expense of helicopters and roundups.”

WPM hopes their work will be considered for the private sector portion of the BLM wild horse and burro program.