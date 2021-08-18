Global Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Electrophysiology Lab Systems), By Monitoring Device Type (Electrocardiograph (ECG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), Electrocorticograph (ECoG), Electromyograph (EMG), Electroretinograph (ERG), Electrooculograph (EOG), Holter Monitoring Devices, X-Ray Systems, Imaging And 3D Mapping Systems, Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters), By Indication Analysis (Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation), By End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the electrophysiology devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.41 billion in 2020 to $3.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Increase in prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) forms one of the major drivers for the industries operating in electrophysiology devices and equipment market.

The electrophysiology devices and equipment market consist of sales of electrophysiology devices and equipment and related services. Electrophysiology devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders through electrical activity. The market is segmented by product type into electrophysiology ablation catheters, electrophysiology diagnostic catheters and electrophysiology lab systems.

Trends In The Global Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market

In order to increase the profit margins and sales, the companies operating in the Electrophysiology (EP) devices and equipment industry are coming up with new technologies aimed towards improving EP mapping and localization technology. EP mapping is a procedure used to diagnose the origins of the abnormal heart rhythms. This procedure uses an electrically sensitive catheter. With improved mapping technologies it becomes easy to detect and locate the abnormalities in heart. For example, in January 2019, Abbott started its sensor-enabled TactiCath contact force ablation catheter for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. It is designed to provide accurate images of the heart extended with real-time electricity activity information.

Global Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global electrophysiology devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product type, monitoring device type, indication, end-users and geography.

By Product Type: Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Electrophysiology Lab Systems

By Monitoring Device Type: Electrocardiograph (ECG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), Electrocorticograph (ECoG), Electromyograph (EMG), Electroretinograph (ERG), Electrooculograph (EOG), Holter Monitoring Devices, X-Ray Systems, Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems, Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters

By Indication Analysis: Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation

By End-Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics

By Geography: The global electrophysiology devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

