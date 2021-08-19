Realtize – A regulated digital asset platform cooperates with Infodriver Capital to promote market in the UAE

Realtize, the blockchain-regulated digital asset platform based in the US, has recently announced its partnership with Infodriver

SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realtize, the blockchain-regulated digital asset platform based in the US, has recently announced its partnership with Infodriver, a UAE-based blockchain consulting and IT marketing firm. Infrodriver consults with international blockchain organizations who are seeking to expand in the UAE and MENA region.

Investing in startups has been a trend for investors seeking high potential. Telemedicine, working from home, contactless payment, and new security are, without a doubt, newcomers in a post-pandemic. Covid-19 invokes people to reorient mindsets and reevaluate the future.

To adopt this change, Realtize introduces a new way to invest in real estate and startups by developing an online platform to support crowdfunding investing more comprehensively. Realtize is a highly selected platform compliant with FINRA and SEC regulations. Each asset on platform setup limits according to Regulation CF. Launching on the platform’s assets begins with startups and real estate companies, for the issuers who want to raise capital.

Realtize is a platform for everyone, not only accredited investors and institutional investors but also retail investors who want to diversify their portfolios starting from a few thousands dollars. Realtize was built to lower the thresholds for both fundraising and investing in order to give the masses access to premium investing tools.

The real estate market in the UAE is now accepting new digital financial tools for investing into properties in Dubai. Recently, Infodriver Capital signed an agreement with the Azizi Group to promote their premium project - Riviera in MBR City Dubai, to the crypto investors.

Riviera – Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of the most sought-after destinations in Dubai: MBR City. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain “joie de vivre” — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit — Riviera represents a new landmark destination.

Synonymous with luxury urban living and state-of-the-art attractions, Azizi Riviera is a waterfront community situated next to the upcoming largest shopping mall in the world - Meydan One Mall and the largest man-made crystal lagoon.

Azizi Riviera is easily accessible via Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Meydan Road. It is also well-connected with a proposed metro line, malls, cinemas, retail stores, schools, hospitals, and other modern necessities.

Only 10 minutes from Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, and close to Dubai International Airport, it is a superb location with excellent connectivity. The Meydan Hotel and Racecourse is a mere five minutes away, as well as the proposed One Mall and Marina.

Ahmed El Sawy, Sales Director of Azizi Group, said,“There has been a relative rise in the volume of real estate transactions in Dubai using Bitcoin and other types of cryptocurrency. For international buyers, digital money has become an easy and secure way to make large payment transactions.

There are many different ways to purchase property in Dubai with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency. Many sellers or developers in Dubai do not accept receiving Bitcoin or cryptocurrency directly due to its inherent volatility. However, there are some licensed Bitcoin or cryptocurrency traders who exchange Bitcoin or cryptocurrency for United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) that facilitates an easy and smooth process for real estate transactions.”

Jerry Li, CEO of Realtize, said, “We are glad to cooperate with Infrodriver Capital, I believe that we will succeed in expanding our efforts in UAE and Mena regions through our cooperation.”

Kirill Mishanin, Co-Founder of Infodriver Capital, stated, “We see a huge potential of the Realtize project, it is really revolutionizing the real estate market along with the crowdfunding sector. We will gladly help them to access UAE and MENA markets and our first property deal with Azizi Group shows it’s increasingly growing investment opportunities for the cryptocurrency community.”

About Realtize: Realtize is building the next-generation digital investment platform that helps traditional investors participate in regulated digital asset investment.

About Infodriver Capital: Infodriver Capital is an asset management fund and blockchain consulting company that is an active member in the Liquidity Alliance alongside Ruby Family Office UK, Hopper Family Foundation US, and AI Ramtha Construction UAE. Liquidity Alliance manages around $10 million on the Uniswap and PancakeSWAP exchanges for top-trading volume crypto pairs backed by the IDR utility token.



