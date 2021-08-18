Unified Communication Market 2021 - Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends & Future Scenario Along with Top Key Players
Increasing demand for UCaaS from both large enterprises and SMEs, and growing trends toward mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) drive the market growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novelties in the technology for product offerings, increasing need to improve interoperability & operational efficiency, growth in demand for cloud solutions, and rise in application areas among end users drive the growth of the global unified communication market.
The global unified communication market was pegged at $32.88 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to garner $74.24 billion by 2023 manifesting a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.
The global unified communication market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market Is further divided on the basis of video, telephony, conferencing, mobility, unified messaging, IM & presence, and contact center. The telephony segment held the highest market share with more than one-fourth of the market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout 2023. On the other hand, the mobility segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.30% during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/210
Novelties in the technology for product offerings, increasing need to improve interoperability & operational efficiency, growth in demand for cloud solutions, and rise in application areas among end users drive the growth of the global unified communication market. In addition, increase in adoption of IoT along with rise in need for enterprise mobility BYOD trend and increase in use of smart devices has further fueled the market growth. On the other hand, concerns related with operating the unified communication solutions and threats regarding the data breaches restrain the market growth. At the same time, rise in awareness regarding technological changes in the untapped emerging economies among end using industries is expected to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Region wise, the market is report analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region has dominated the market in 2016 with more than one-third share of the total market revenue share and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray fastest CAGR of 16.10% from 2017 to 2023.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/210
Based on industry verticals, the market is segmented into energy & utilities, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, aerospace & defense, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the major share in 2016, with more than one-fifth of the total market share. However, the energy & utilities segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, and Verizon Communications
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b190cd64d5ccdf8ed31b0965cc63fbee
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/210
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Industrial Cloud Market
2. Extended Reality Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn