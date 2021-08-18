Surveying And Mapping Market Grows With The Increased Manufacture Of Autonomous Cars

Surveying And Mapping Services Market - By Type (Hydrographic Surveying, Cadastral Surveying, Topographic Surveying, And Other Land Surveying Services), By End Users (Construction, Mining Support Activities, And Oil And Gas Support Activities), By Compani Surveying And Mapping Services Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for surveying and mapping services market in the forecast period is expected to increase due to rapid technological advances in the manufacturing of autonomous vehicles. Surveying and mapping services market could play a significant role in the future of driverless and autonomous vehicles. For instance, in January 2018, Baidu Inc., a Chinese internet services company, announced its collaboration with TomTom NV, a Dutch mapping company, to provide integrated high-definition maps into its Apollo autonomous-vehicle software. To advance the technology of autonomous vehicles, Baidu Inc. partnered with almost 90 companies, including manufacturers of automobiles, chip sets, and components. Following this trend, surveying and mapping companies are expected to increase the use of sensors such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and radio detection and ranging (RADAR) along with three-dimensional maps and cameras for advanced mapping services for driverless cars. The development of autonomous vehicles during 2018-2022 is expected to boost the demand for surveying and mapping services market to enhance the navigation facility of driverless cars.

Surveying and mapping involves measurement of the earth’s surface including the sea floor, layout and measurement of project facilities, and preparation of maps. The surveying and mapping market is segmented by type of service into hydrographic surveying, cadastral surveying, topographic surveying, other land surveying services.

Market-trend-based strategies for the surveying and mapping services market include investments in unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, and the adoption of latest technological advances such as cloud technologies and 3D laser scanning technology. The top opportunities in the global surveying and mapping services market will arise in the topographic surveying segment which will gain $3.23 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The surveying and mapping services market size will gain the most in China at $3.54 billion.

Player-adopted strategies in the surveying and mapping industry include partnerships with technological companies to acquire innovative technology to generate high precision data, increases in business activities in the non-oil and gas industries, and acquisition and development of innovative technologies for better surveying and mapping results. The major players covered in the global 5G infrastructure equipment market are Secom Group, Fugro N.V., AECOM, Stantec Inc., Mott MacDonald.

Companies in the surveying and mapping market are increasingly offering simple, flexible, and robust end-to-end data solutions to the customers. The threat of security breach of cloud-based data is increasing the demand for end-to-end data solutions. Going forward, surveyors are expected to adapt end-to-end data systems for the growing amount of detailed data from advanced 3D and BIM technologies. Surveying and mapping companies are expected to significantly increase investments in secured and flexible data systems. Moreover, companies are increasingly adopting 3D laser scanning technology to reduce the overall risks and project costs involved in surveying and mapping. 3D laser scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. The scanners capture the exact shape and size of the physical object as a 3-dimensional representation in the digital world. Adoption rate of this technology has been significantly rising due to its enhanced performance of site analysis in terms of visibility, accuracy in spatial reconstruction, and higher precision of data.

Surveying And Mapping Services Market - By Type (Hydrographic Surveying, Cadastral Surveying, Topographic Surveying, And Other Land Surveying Services), By End Users (Construction, Mining Support Activities, And Oil And Gas Support Activities), By Companies, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surveying and mapping services market overview, forecast surveying and mapping services market size and growth for the whole market, surveying and mapping services market segments, and geographies, surveying and mapping services market trends, surveying and mapping services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

