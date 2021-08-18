Online Marketing Platform – Sales Website Building Livestream Event Launched

Groove Digital, an online marketing platform, has launched an 8-day Groove-A-Thon live stream event that covers everything new members need to know before setting up their own marketing pages.

The recently announced live stream event will cover details about the platform’s full suite of software and applications. This includes 18 applications for online marketing and sales, as well as website building software, that is all available with a standard complimentary membership.

For more information please visit https://groovepages.groovesell.com/a/BlWRpnpRtWyr

The upcoming event by Groove Digital adds to the knowledge base already available to its members through the Groove Digital Academy. The company also offers live training multiple days per week, and all the training is available for replays after the sessions.

The company has gained more than 450,000 new members in the last year, making it the fastest-growing CRM and sales platform for digital and e-commerce marketers in the world today. The mission goal of Groove Digital is to help new business owners get into the market by eliminating the most common barrier, lack of funds, from the requirements.

The live stream is one of many events hosted by Groove Digital, including live events such as the company’s Marketers Cruise, which sets sail on November 6th, 2021. The company is also hosting a convention for digital marketers, GrooveKon, which members can attend either in person or through online streaming.

Website building software that is available to all members allows for the creation of up to three websites, and the sale of unlimited products. It includes custom domains and complimentary bandwidth. The software is designed with beginners in mind, and all the training required to use it is provided.

Members have access to applications such as GrooveMail, which uses automation to manage behavioral email marketing based on tagging. They will also be able to use GrooveVideo, a video marketing tool that can be built into member websites and sales pages.

While the applications and website building software is complimentary to all members, Groove Digital does offer a platinum upgrade. The upgrade is available for lifetime use if acquired before December 1, 2021, after which the platinum package will only be available on a subscription basis. On September 1, 2021, the lifetime price of premium membership will increase from $1397 to $1997, so users who wish to upgrade are encouraged to do so soon.

A satisfied client said, “This brand new software is by far the best website and lead building platform on the market and will save me over $600+ per month bringing everything under one roof.”

