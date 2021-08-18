Muslin Swaddle Blankets For Baby Boy/Girl – Organic Swaddles For Babies Released

Malabar Baby, an acclaimed sustainable baby product company in Hong Kong, has expanded its offerings with baby swaddle blankets made from organically sourced premium materials.

/EIN News/ -- Kowloon, Hong Kong, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malabar Baby, a Hong Kong-based producer of handcrafted baby products, has expanded its offerings with a line of baby swaddle blankets made from organic muslin fabric.

More information is available at https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/swaddles-blankets

The newly expanded product line offers parents a soft, lightweight, and all-natural blanket that is suitable for newborn skin. These qualities are essential, as an infant’s sensitive skin is exposed to the fabric at all times, except during bath time.

The company only sources organic muslin from manufacturers that use pesticide-free raw materials. According to its founder, it took them over a year of scouring China and India to find manufacturers that create the ideal weave.

The company’s designers hail from different parts of the world, which contributes to the diversity of its design inspirations and art techniques. Some of Malabar Baby’s cotton quilts are inspired by architectural shapes and patterns associated with certain locales in Thailand, India, and the U.S. while the organic muslin collections take their cue from nature’s beauty.

Furthermore, Malabar Baby’s premium products can be purchased at an accessible price point, starting at only $18 for a single piece. Gift sets are also available on its website.

Another factor that the company takes seriously is sustainability and equity. It supports sustainable manufacturing practices like water recycling during the manufacturing process and long-standing suppliers who invest in good working conditions for their staff.

For example, one of its suppliers in India is a member of the Jaipur Bloc, a group of textile manufacturers in Rajasthan that supports sustainable production methods. It also works with women-owned local factories that give their staff fair wages and job security.

“Sustainability means many things to us at Malabar Baby. The products we create, the amazing artisan teams we work with, the resources we use, reuse, and recycle, and how we give back to our communities keep us passionate about coming to work every day,” a company spokesperson stated.

For orders and further details, interested individuals are encouraged to visit https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/swaddles-blankets



Website: https://www.malabarbaby.com

Name: Gitanjali Harjani Email: snuggle@malabarbaby.com Organization: Malabar Baby Address: Penthouse, Cheong Hing Building, 72 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong