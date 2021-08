Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (17 August 2021)

New Cases: 237 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 58,465 Active Cases: 12,323 Total Recovered: 43,912 (634 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 276 (35 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 38 Total Test Conducted: 370,628 (1,498 New) Total Deaths: 1,998 (15 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 464,633 (785 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 164,546 (5,317 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 120,959 (14,697 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 285,505 (20,014 New)