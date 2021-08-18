Virtual Reality Content Creation Market Anticipated to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
VR content is the data that helps end-user to experience the VR environment.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for head-mounted display (HMDs) in gaming & entertainment sector, availability of cost-effective virtual reality devices, rise in virtual reality marketing, and high demand for three-dimensional content among various industries drive the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding the advantages of using virtual reality devices curtails down the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, penetration of HMDs in healthcare and architectural applications, and use of virtual reality in training, as well as simulation among aerospace & defense and transportation sector, are anticipated to create multiple opportunities for the key market players in the industry.
The global virtual reality content creation market was estimated at $431.3 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $46.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 77.1% from 2019 to 2026.
By component, the software segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to lead the trail till 2026. At the same time, the services segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 83.5% throughout the forecast period.
The global market is analyzed across content types, components, end-use sectors, and regions. By content type, the videos segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. Simultaneously, the 360-degree photo segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 81.5% by 2026.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 226 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6148
By geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 91.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report has also covered regions such as Europe and LAMEA.
Profiling Key Players: 360 Labs, Scapic VIAR (Viar360), Matterport, Panedia Pty Ltd., Koncept VR, SubVRsive, WeMakeVR, Pixvana Inc., and Blippar.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6148
Covid-19 scenario-
1. Disruptions in the supply chain, due to covid-19, have caused significant decline in the manufacturing of reasonable VR devices.
2. However, the pandemic has brought in ‘stay-at-home’ orders in most of the countries. And, with this drift on board, there’s been a steep increase in demand for head-mounted display (HMDs) such as VR and AR products among individuals all around the world.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c757eb6461b76acad50c74cfe4fe7b0d
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6148
Similar Reports -
1. Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market
2. Mobile Content Management Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn