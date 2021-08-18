Natural Stone Market is Expected to Reach $48,068.4 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%

In emerging economies, increase in popularity of outdoor entertaining area has created the need for natural stones for wall cladding

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021

The natural stones include quartzite, slate, limestone, sandstone, marble, granite, and others. Natural stone are used for building purposes and construction of monuments. They play a vital role in improving the visual appeal of commercial buildings and infrastructure through innovative landscaping and flooring solutions.

The global natural stone market size was valued at $35.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $48.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in awareness toward outdoor entertainment area, especially among millennials is anticipated to drive the growth of the global natural stone market in the coming years. Furthermore, rise in adoption of marble and granite for kitchen countertop is expired to gains traction in the recent years, due to their enhanced durability and hardness.

Top 10 Key Players
Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
Dimpomarr
Dermitzakis Bros S.A.
Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.
MARGRAF
Mumal Marble
Polycor Inc.
Temmer Marble
Topalidis
Xishi Stone Group

Key Market Segments

By Type
Marble
Granite
Limestone
Others

By Application
Flooring
Memorial arts
Wall Cladding
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA