BluSky Restoration Contractors Makes Generous Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston
Donation used to help underserved youth by providing mentorship and enrichment opportunitiesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders of BluSky Restoration Contractors are pleased to announce their recent donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston totaling $25,000. With this contribution, BluSky intends to support the nonprofit organization as it continues to serve Houston young people from underserved populations.
BluSky formally presented the $25,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston in May 2021.
“The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Huston does the important work of mentoring young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to realize their full potential and become amazing individuals. BluSky is proud to partner with such an esteemed and worthy organization which so greatly impacts the community,” said a BluSky representative.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston serves young people through their after-school and summer programs. All programming is developed to help young people develop positive plans for their futures while building positive habits, citizenship and healthy lifestyles.
In June, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC., announced the formation of BluSky Foundation to further support the company’s many philanthropic efforts. In 2020, BluSky contributed more than $500,000 to 37 nonprofit organizations throughout the United States.
BluSky Foundation is focused on restoring and rebuilding communities that have been devastated by disaster. The organization supports various disaster relief efforts for women and children as well as other industry-related philanthropic causes through events, donations and volunteering.
BluSky provides restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to commercial, industrial, governmental, residential and multifamily projects across the United State and Puerto Rico. BluSky values excellence, teamwork, innovation, empathy, integrity, passion and fun.
###
