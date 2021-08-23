Grill Party BBQ Launches Brand New Website to Announce New Gourmet Seasoning Line Now Available For Purchase
Gourmet seasoning blends launched by CPG veteran, Ankur K. Garg, who brings more than 10 years of operational, supply chain, and product development experience.
If you are looking for someone who knows how to bring your product or service to life, this is the guy and this is the team. Very impressed with the creative approach Ankur takes on with his projects.”JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grill Party BBQ LLC, today announces the launch of a new and exciting gourmet seasoning blend brand with ten (10) flavors. The team behind this new brand is set on a mission to enhance everyone’s cookouts with blends created over 60 years ago by southern grill masters. All ten (10) launch flavors are available for purchase at www.grillpartybbq.com
Before Grill Party ever existed, Ankur had been a founder or c-suite level executive in various teams that had innovated consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories such as apparel & accessories, nutraceuticals, seasonings, beverages, produce, and more. He gained national recognition for his packaging design, pioneering the creation of social media influencers, and most importantly his ability to create product lines that people fall in love with. Ankur and his team look towards the future as they position a new line of gourmet seasonings, grilling accessories, and grilling apparel to become the leading retail brand of choice for next season’s planograms.
Ankur is joined by industry legends Brandon M. Griffin, as the Director of Quality; Ludwig Araujo, as a Talent Manager and Director of Business Development; and Karran Gupta, as the Chief Sales Officer. Combined, this team has decades of experience in building and supporting brands that have: generated over $150 Million in direct-to-consumer (D2C) revenue, over $100 Million in wholesale and distribution revenue, created and managed over 2000 social media influencers, and holds over 50 patented formulations.
Grill Party BBQ’s new website located at www.grillpartybbq.com is now shipping orders on ten (10) gourmet seasoning blend flavors. Orders will begin shipping to consumers from both the NJ and CA warehouses and seasonings will be available at online retailers Amazon, Walmart, and more by the end of the year.
ABOUT GRILL PARTY BBQ®
Gourmet seasoning brand with special blends, used by southern grill masters for nearly 60 years, made for you to use at home at your next home barbecue. All Grill Party BBQ Seasonings are 100% Allergen Free from Milk, Eggs, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, or Wheat.
Barbecue (aka “BBQ”) is the ultimate cooking style of food loved all across the country and the perfect reason to set up your friends and family gatherings! In the words of Anthony Bourdain, “Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it's a start!” Our team spent years perfecting a blend of spices and herbs that can be used universally on any type of meat and every type of official barbecue method: Smoking, Roasting, Braising, and Grilling!
No matter how you spell it if you’re anything like us – you think a perfect afternoon is where you heat up your grill and get ready to create the most epic meal. Our top-secret formulas go back to the early 1920s where traditional southern barbecue cookouts created an authentic, rich southern smokey flavor that brings every type of grilled meat masterpiece to life. Our gourmet spice blends deliver an unforgettable taste with lip-smacking flavors of garlic, onion, salt, paprika, red pepper, citric acid, ginger, or just a hint of chili pepper warmth without carrying an overwhelming sugary sweetness!
Our handcrafted seasonings pair perfectly with meat-based protein and vegetarian/vegan options too. You can use these gourmet blends anywhere – whether you fire up your kitchen oven, are getting ready for your grill party outside, are about to start a smoking/roasting/baking session, and even out on the open range – it will bring out flavors that are authentic “barbecue.” Shh, don’t tell the pit/grill master in your house, but we’ve even seen some people use this blend in their salads too!
