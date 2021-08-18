Aseptic Packaging Market to Witness 9.8% CAGR by 2028 to Reach $32,301.4 Million in 2028- Competitive Analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aseptic Packaging MarketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aseptic packaging market is expected to be driven by growth in adoption of aseptic packaging in the beverage industry and rise in demand from healthcare industry. Key market players aim to discover new technologies and products to cater to growing customer demands. Business expansion and product launch are anticipated to allow them to enhance their product portfolios and enter into various regions.
The global aseptic packaging market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6349
Emerging countries offer remunerative opportunities to the global aseptic packaging market players for development and expansion. For instance, in July 2019, Stora Enso in collaboration with EloPak developed a range of aseptic cartons and launched Pure-Pak. Pure-Pak is made from natural brown board wood fiber, which is a renewable material. Use of natural brown board wood fiber reduces carbon footprint during production and reduces weight of cartons.
Top 10 Leading Players
Amcor plc
DS Smith Plc
Mondi plc
Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Sonoco Products Company
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
Stora Enso Oyj
Tetra Laval International S.A.
UFlex Limited
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging aseptic packaging market trends and dynamics.
An in-depth aseptic packaging market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The aseptic packaging market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6349
Key Market Segments
By Packaging Type
Carton
Bags & Pouches
Bottles & Cans
By Material
Paper & Paperboard
Plastics
Metal
Glass
By End-User Industry
Beverage
Food
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6349
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn