Home Tax Solutions Makes 2021 Inc. 5000 List, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 55 Percent
HTS is Largest Property Tax Loan Originator in Texas
Our team works tremendously hard - even throughout the horrible storms and electrical outages we had this year - helping thousands of Texans pay their property taxes.”DALLAS, TX, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Home Tax Solutions is number 2,133 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
— Trey Rome, CEO and Founder of HTS
As Founder/CEO of Home Tax Solutions (HTS), the largest property tax loan originator in the state of Texas, Trey Rome founded the company to give Texans an affordable, low interest, fast solution to help them pay their property tax bills. HTS has achieved an average annualized revenue growth rate of 55% over the past three years, and with 23 on staff managed to capture one-third of all property tax loans in Texas.
“Our team works tremendously hard helping thousands of Texans pay their property taxes each year, and our growth for which we have been honored prove that no matter the business climate in the U.S., or the real climate we had this year in Texas, that nothing holds us back from aiding our fellow Texans with their property taxes,” said Rome.
HTS has been included for the past two years in both Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing, Texas-based private companies list, and SMU Cox Top 100 fastest-growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the Dallas area. HTS has also received many honors for its business ethics, being the best property tax lender in Texas, and even the best place to work.
As a fourth-generation Texan, Rome is dedicated to every community he serves, and volunteering is an integral part of Home Tax Solutions’ company values. HTS represents people from a variety of communities, and has a diverse workforce of 14% African American, 36% Hispanic, and 5% Asian. Plus more than 70% of the team is female and 80% of team leaders are female.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information on Home Tax Solutions, go to www.hometaxsolutions.com
Trey Rome
Home Tax Solutions
+1 214-613-6381
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Trey Rome Explains Property Taxes in Texas