Heavy Construction Equipment Market Worth $2,40,496.0 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%- Global Research Report
Improved involvement in private sector, growth in real estate sector, improved economic conditions, and residential & commercial infrastructure drive the marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy construction equipment is used for heavy operations tasks such as lifting, material handling, excavation, and others. The heavy construction equipment market is mainly driven by residential, commercial, and industrial development, increase in public–private partnership, and global economic growth. There are various types of heavy construction equipment available in the market
The global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $171.6billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $240.4billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1729
The commonly observed types of heavy construction equipment are earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. Among these, the earthmoving equipment segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to low operating cost and increased demand from various industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining & forestry.
Top 10 Leading Players
AB Volvo
Caterpillar Inc.
CNH
Deere & Company,
Doosan Infracoe
Hitachi Machinery Construction,
JCB
Komatsu
Liebherr AG
Sany
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging heavy construction equipment market trends and dynamics.
In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the heavy construction equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global heavy construction equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1729
Key Market Segments
By Equipment Type
Earthmoving
Material Handling
Heavy Construction Vehicles
Others
By Enduser
Infrastructure
Construction
Mining
Oil & Gas
Manufacturing
Others
By Application
Excavation & Demolition
Heavy Lifting
Tunnelin
Material Handling
Recycling & Waste Management
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1729
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn