Heavy Construction Equipment Market Worth $2,40,496.0 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%- Global Research Report

Improved involvement in private sector, growth in real estate sector, improved economic conditions, and residential & commercial infrastructure drive the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavy construction equipment is used for heavy operations tasks such as lifting, material handling, excavation, and others. The heavy construction equipment market is mainly driven by residential, commercial, and industrial development, increase in public–private partnership, and global economic growth. There are various types of heavy construction equipment available in the marketThe global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $171.6billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $240.4billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1729 The commonly observed types of heavy construction equipment are earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. Among these, the earthmoving equipment segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to low operating cost and increased demand from various industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining & forestry.Top 10 Leading PlayersAB VolvoCaterpillar Inc.CNHDeere & Company,Doosan InfracoeHitachi Machinery Construction,JCBKomatsuLiebherr AGSanyKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging heavy construction equipment market trends and dynamics.In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the heavy construction equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global heavy construction equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1729 Key Market SegmentsBy Equipment TypeEarthmovingMaterial HandlingHeavy Construction VehiclesOthersBy EnduserInfrastructureConstructionMiningOil & GasManufacturingOthersBy ApplicationExcavation & DemolitionHeavy LiftingTunnelinMaterial HandlingRecycling & Waste ManagementBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1729