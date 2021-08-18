Proactive Realty Group partners with JTC Group (FTSE:JTC) to provide enhanced, transparent reporting to its investors

Proactive Income Fund

Van Williams, the company's CEO, works on revitalizing distressed communities in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.

ORANGEBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Realty Group is proud to announce that it has partnered with NES Financial, a JTC Company that offers a Private Equity Fund Administration Solution to its clients.

Proactive Realty Group is an ESG investing-focused company that actively looks for economically underserved areas which they can turn into progressive and cash-generating communities. It provides affordable housing and homeownership options for residents of these communities that will, in turn, generate consistent capital appreciation and income for its investors.

Led by its Chief Operations Officer (CEO) Dr. Van Williams, the company works on revitalizing distressed communities in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. It renovates or builds apartments to cater to the needs of existing residents and other low-income renters while adding manufactured homes to give others access to affordable homeownership options.

According to Dr. Van, they created the fund for investors who want to make meaningful investments that aim to bring long-lasting positive impact in underserved communities suffering from housing shortages.

Furthermore, he also explained that since impact investing is very important to the company, he sees no other fund administrator fit for the job like NES Financial. Dr. Van said that with the NES team’s extensive experience and technology, they can objectively measure a project’s social impact. In addition, he also said that using the tech-based equity administration solution will allow Proactive to focus more on raising funds.

With JTC Group’s Private Equity Fund Administration Solution, the company will be able to address its investors’ demand for reports that will lead to better transparency and satisfaction.

The tech-based solution offers the use of an Investor Portal which has a built-in data security system and the ability to create automated reports. By integrating it into Proactive’s system, it will be able to provide its investors with personal alerts regarding their investments and reports on financial data which they can easily access through the portal anytime they want.

Apart from that, the portal will also allow Dr. Van Williams and the rest of his team to monitor the real-time performance and analytics of the fund.

About Proactive Realty Group

Proactive Realty Group is an ESG-focused investment management company that was established in Orangeburg, South Carolina in 2019. It actively acquires, renovates, and manages multifamily and single-family real estate assets to produce consistent cash flow and returns for its investors.

Proactive focuses on building and renovating distressed Class B and Class C properties in areas that post a high demand for quality and affordable housing for families falling under the lower socioeconomic class. By implementing a hands-on management strategy, it targets to generate a minimum of 12% to 16% returns for its investors. Actual Returns for Pandemic 2020: 12% Return to Investors.

It offers two investment programs to accredited investors depending on their cash flow requirements. One of which is the 10% fixed income program where investors are paid 10% returns annually which they can choose to receive either monthly or quarterly through NES Financial, its third-party fund administrator. On the other hand, the second program is the 6% preferred quarterly payment which gives investors an opportunity to participate in the cash flow. By choosing the latter, investors receive a distribution of a Pro Rata share of 60% of Net Cash-Flow in December of every year on top of their quarterly 6% preferred.

For more information about Proactive and its investment opportunities, please visit https://www.proactiveincomefund.com or call 1-800-626-2089.