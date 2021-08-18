SCOTIABANK MATCHING DONATIONS TO THE ODBF PLEDGE CHALLENGE

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ODBF is happy to announce that Scotiabank has generously partnered with the foundation to match donations to the ODBF Pledge Challenge. Now through September 6, ODBF supporters have the opportunity to double their donations by participating in this special fundraising campaign.

The ODBF Pledge Challenge campaign kicked off on March 20 and has encouraged local individuals, businesses, and organizations to raise and donate funds for local charities who are providing programs and services to thousands of people in Ottawa. Scotiabank is matching donations to this campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $12,000 through September 6. “This matching donation from Scotiabank is incredibly important to our efforts to double the impact we are able to have through our ODBF Pledge Challenge,” said foundation CEO John Brooman.

The 2021 ODBF Pledge Challenge is supporting Plenty Canada, Helping With Furniture, Ottawa Riverkeeper, BGC Ottawa, OrKidstra, The Caring & Sharing Exchange, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, Ottawa Gatineau Youth Foundation, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, Breast Cancer Action Ottawa, and the Bruyère Foundation. “We are grateful that Scotiabank has awarded us this opportunity, and for their continued support of ODBF and the community we serve,” added Director of Operations, Antony Cooper.

Donations made to ODBF by September 6 are eligible for matching, including contributions made online at ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852.
“We are incredibly thankful for our fundraisers and donors’ support,” said Director of Fundraising, Shelley Freake. “Their astounding commitment to our charitable efforts in the National Capital Region is nothing short of amazing and we are excited to see their contributions matched.”

Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities and is a recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018.

