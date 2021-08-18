Submit Release
AG Kaul Announces Lawsuit to Remove Frederick Prehn from Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

MADISON, Wis. - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint in Dane County Circuit Court to prevent Frederick Prehn from continuing to unlawfully serve on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

 

Dr. Prehn’s term is over. His attempt to remain on the Natural Resources Board indefinitely, in defiance of the will of the voters, is fundamentally undemocratic,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We’re asking for a clear ruling that Dr. Prehn is no longer a member of the Natural Resources Board.”

Prehn’s 6-year term expired on May 1, 2021, and Governor Evers has appointed his replacement. Nevertheless, Prehn continues to claim Board membership and to exercise its duties, including voting on matters affecting the Department of Natural Resources. The lawsuit seeks an expedited hearing from the circuit court so that the Board’s proper membership is in place as soon as possible.

 

A copy of the complaint is available here.

