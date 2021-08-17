Funding Opportunity: Braille and Large Print Books and Educational Materials for Blind and Visually Impaired Students

Braille and Large Print Books and Educational Materials for Blind and Visually Impaired Students

RFP Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Office of Special Education is seeking proposals from vendors to provide Braille and large print books and educational materials for blind and visually impaired school age students in New York State (NYS).

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award one contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract resulting from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin January 1, 2022 and to end December 31, 2026.

Eligible bidders are for-profit and non-profit organizations with documented experience in producing and providing Braille and large print materials.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

Statewide

Components contained in RFP Proposal #22-009 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to: brailleandlargeprint@nysed.gov no later than the close of business September 7, 2021. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than September 21, 2021. The following are the designated contacts for this procurement:

The following are the designated contacts for this procurement: Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Jason O’Connell Adam Kutryb Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

The following documents should be submitted by email as separate files, as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and must be received at NYSED no later than October 5, 2021 by 3:00 PM:

Submission Documents labeled [name of bidder] Submission Documents RFP #22-009 Technical Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Technical Proposal RFP #22-009 Cost Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Cost Proposal RFP #22-009 M/WBE Documents labeled [name of bidder] M/WBE Documents RFP #22-009

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents