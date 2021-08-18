Started in My Basement and Now on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Companies in America
Spire Collective - parent company of Teal Triangle and StoreYourBoard
Spire Collective, the leading online retailer for sports storage solutions, operates StoreYourBoard.com and Tealtriangle.com.
In a challenging year, we have been able to continue our growth and add to our passionate team that allows us to deliver innovative solutions in outdoor gear."
— Josh Gordon
Spire Collective Named to the Inc.5000 for 2021
Spire Collective, the parent company to StoreYourBoard.com and Tealtriangle.com, ranks 1,564 on Inc. magazine’s annual list of fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Spire’s CEO and Founder, Josh Gordon. “In a challenging year, we have been able to continue our growth and add to our passionate team that allows us to deliver innovative solutions in outdoor gear.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20th.
MEDIA & PR CONTACT: Amber Thurman, 972.672.1699, amber.thurman@spirecollective.com
About Spire Collective
Spire Collective is the parent company of two DTC eCommerce brands, StoreYourBoard.com and Tealtriangle.com, delivering smart solutions through innovative products, world-class online shopping experiences, and exceptional customer service. Founded in 2009 as a bootstrapped team of one, Spire Collective has since grown into a thriving company with a strong team of creators. CEO and Founder, Josh Gordon was disappointed in the experience of corporate life as a mechanical engineer. He was also frustrated by a lack of home storage options for his wakeboards and knew that having them organized would free up his time to get outside and use them. And so StoreYourBoard was born - a company where people are empowered to do meaningful work and pursue real growth while selling cool stuff that solves unique storage problems.
StoreYourBoard quickly outgrew its basement headquarters as it became the top online retailer for adventure sports storage solutions. StoreYourBoard now ships over 1,500 products worldwide. With this growth, a new company name was unveiled in 2020 as Spire Collective and Teal Triangle brand is expected to launch September 2021. For more information, visit: https://www.spirecollective.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
