Veterans Home Care Named A Top St. Louis Woman Owned Business
Bonnie Laiderman, Veterans Home Care CEO, started her business a solo enterprise and now it's a national leader serving 48 states and named as one of the largest women owned businesses in the St. Louis area.
The St. Louis Business Journal Ranks VHC #11 Among All Women Owned Area Businesses
We are excited to be recognized as a top woman owned business and are so grateful for the success we have had.”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Home Care (VHC) announces it has been ranked as one of the top women owned businesses in 2021 by the St. Louis Business Journal. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Bonnie Laiderman, Veterans Home Care ranked #11 among all female owned business in the St. Louis metro area.
— CEO Bonnie Laiderman
The ranking is based on 2020 revenue as supplied by participating companies and includes the top 50 woman owned area businesses. The nominated firms are selected from a wide area to include St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Jefferson County and the City of St. Louis in Missouri; and St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe Counties in Illinois.
The complete rankings and information are included in the August 13, 2021 edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.
“We are excited to once be recognized as a top woman owned business and are so grateful for the success we have had. Veterans Home Care does not take our awards and recognition lightly. In fact they are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” Laiderman said.
“Most importantly, we are proud to have helped thousands of veterans and their surviving spouses receive the in-home care and respect they deserve. Veterans Home Care will continue to grow by developing new products and services to help our agencies improve their business operations and, at the same time, help our clients lead the best life possible,” said Laiderman.
Laiderman founded the firm in 2003 to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called aid and attendance, which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes.
VHC has grown from scratch to now serve veterans in 48 states with a network of more than 4,000 home care providers through its VetAssist® Program. The firm has over 114 employees. In all Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses access VA Benefits for the care they need.
VHC’s future growth plans include adding new products and services to help clients handle the chores of daily life. These include the VetAssist® Companion, with a video screen, Alexa® and new voice technology especially preprogrammed for seniors to reduce isolation and loneliness, and replace push-button medical alert systems. It also includes a new VetAssist® app, available on Apple and Google, to provide an initial eligibility screening for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist® Program. The app enables home care providers and social workers to quickly and easily refer patients to VHC's VetAssist® Program.
For additional information visit https://veteranshomecare.com.
Janet Jennewein
Veterans Home Care
03145200668
Woman Starts Successful Family Business