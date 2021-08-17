The Art of Human Care with AI (Artificial Intelligence)

In The Art of Human Care with AI, Tetteh discusses the relationship between artificial intelligence and medicine and why AI has become personal for him.

LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact:Aleealee@dynamicpublicrelations.net240-393-3100FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Expands Book Series With“The Art of Human Care with AI”“In all things [AI], engineer the ‘human’ into everything you do.”Health Mission Chief for Warfighter Health at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in the Department of Defense, thoracic surgeon and author Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh announced today that The Art of Human Care with AI has been added to “The Art of Human Care” book series.In The Art of Human Care with AI, Tetteh discusses the relationship between artificial intelligence and medicine and why AI has become personal for him.“In my clinical and administrative work, I’ve led the implementation of enterprise AI healthcare solutions. Informed by my own life-altering, near-death experience, and the perils of AI delivery, my approach to health care ultimately led me to develop The Art of Human Care theory and The Art of Human Care with AI,” Tetteh said.Readers will be inspired to learn how they, too, can turn a passion into a purpose, harness the power of AI, work every day to make the impossible possible, and positively change the world through healing. The Art of Human Care with AI serves to answer the question of how we can leverage AI to change our world through healing.Severence M. MacLaughlin, PhD and founder of DeLorean Artificial Intelligence, who wrote the Afterward for the book said, “Dr. Tetteh has the ability to break down AI in a meaningful way by which even the average person will understand how AI will change healthcare for the future. We are also blessed to have such a brilliant mind leading AI endeavors in our federal government.”“Despite good data, sound technology, and great plans, many new AI initiatives in healthcare fail because they miss the most important aspect of a successful AI initiative —that humans are in the center,” Tetteh said. “Human partnerships are what determine AI success.”In addition to his roles at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and as a thoracic surgeon for MedStar Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Tetteh leads a specialized thoracic adapted recovery team in Washington, and his research in thoracic transplantation aims to expand heart and lung recovery.“This is a great read for healthcare professionals and patients alike” James J. Cimino, MD, Director, Informatics Institute, the University of Alabama at Birmingham said. “If only we could get the computers to read it!”For more information on “The Art of Human Care” book series, please visit www.artofhumancare.com and www.doctortetteh.com

The Art of Human Care (Video)